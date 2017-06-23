High school teams compete in ‘It’s Academic’ finals airing Saturday

WASHINGTON — Most schools are out for the summer, but this Saturday is an “It’s Academic” extravaganza.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Quince Orchard, Georgetown Day and Langley will compete in the last semifinal with the winner moving on to the DC Final to take on Blake and Montgomery Blair.

You can see that on NBC Washington, WTOP’s news partner.

“The show is a testament to the power of education,” said WTOP’s Hillary Howard, the host of the show. “Not just to further a professional goal, but to further knowledge for knowledge’s sake, which is a beautiful thing.”

Saturday night marks the final between the winner of the Washington final going up against Kettle Run from Nokesville, representing Central Virginia and Centennial from Ellicott City representing Baltimore.

“The teams are remarkably impressive,” Howard said. “They have a tremendous amount of knowledge they can retrieve quickly, it always leaves me awe-struck.”

The final airs at 7 p.m. on NBC Washington.

