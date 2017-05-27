1 dead, 6 injured in Shaw shooting

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and six others were injured after a shooting early Saturday in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Q Street Northwest.

Seven people in all were shot, according to officials. Six of them suffered injuries that were not life threatening, they said.

D.C. police were seeking four to seven black men in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information should contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to Crime Solvers at 50411.

