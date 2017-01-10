6:29 am, January 10, 2017
Work continues on Obamas’ new DC home

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP January 10, 2017 5:46 am
As workers prepare a house in the Kalorama area of Northwest D.C. for the Obamas to move in Jan. 20, neighbors say they're looking forward to welcoming the family.

WASHINGTON — Work continued Monday on the Kalorama property where the Obamas will live upon departing the White House.

Workers wielding hammers and circular saws were busy preparing a house in the Kalorama area of Northwest D.C. for the Obama family to move into Jan. 20.

Photos: Inside the Obamas’ new house

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won’t be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.
“My daughter called from Colorado to congratulate me as being on the same street as the president will shortly be,” said neighbor Lester Brown.

“I think the security on this street will be less intrusive than most people think,” Brown said. “He deserves protection, but I don’t think it’ll be overbearing.”

The Obamas said they’ll stay in D.C. at least long enough for their youngest daughter, Sasha, to finish high school.

The Obamas are leasing the house from Bill Clinton’s former press secretary, Joe Lockhart, and his wife, Giovanna Gray, who works for Glamour magazine.

The home, built in 1928 with 9 bedrooms and 8 1/2 baths, is tastefully decorated in a white, beige and grey palette.

It was revealed earlier this week that the Obamas will be nearly neighbors with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The 35-year-old businesswoman and her real estate mogul husband have completed a deal for a home in the same neighborhood as the Obamas, Washingtonian magazine reports.

Trump and Kushner settled on the house in December, paying a reported $5.5 million.

