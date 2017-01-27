US Postal Service mail carrier assaulted, robbed in Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Investigators need help identifying two suspects connected to a Jan. 12 assault and robbery of a mail carrier in the Georgetown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

“It was kind of brazen,” said U.S. Postal Inspector Frank Schissler. “It was the middle of the day, they broke into two postal vehicles, then, as part of trying to get away, they assaulted a carrier.”

The postal worker is said to have minor injuries. He was punched in the face by the two suspects when he interrupted the second break-in and theft, Schissler said. That attack happened near the intersection of 32nd and P streets northwest. The first break-in happened just after noon near the intersection of 33rd and O Streets northwest.

Anyone providing the right information about the suspects could earn a reward of up to $50,000. If you recognize them, authorities ask that you take no action to try to capture them, but instead report what you see.

Postal Inspectors can be reached by phone at 877-876-2455; through text message by texting “USPIS” plus your tip to 847411; or through submitting an anonymous tip online.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.