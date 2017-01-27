4:38 am, January 27, 2017
US Postal Service mail carrier assaulted, robbed in Georgetown

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP January 27, 2017 4:16 am 01/27/2017 04:16am
WASHINGTON — Investigators need help identifying two suspects connected to a Jan. 12 assault and robbery of a mail carrier in the Georgetown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

The suspects are believed to be in their mid teens to early 20s. One suspect is thought to be between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall while the other is between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall . (Courtesy US Postal Inspection Service)

“It was kind of brazen,” said U.S. Postal Inspector Frank Schissler. “It was the middle of the day, they broke into two postal vehicles, then, as part of trying to get away, they assaulted a carrier.”

The postal worker is said to have minor injuries. He was punched in the face by the two suspects when he interrupted the second break-in and theft, Schissler said. That attack happened near the intersection of 32nd and P streets northwest. The first break-in happened just after noon near the intersection of 33rd and O Streets northwest.

Anyone providing the right information about the suspects could earn a reward of up to $50,000. If you recognize them, authorities ask that you take no action to try to capture them, but instead report what you see.

Postal Inspectors can be reached by phone at 877-876-2455; through text message by texting “USPIS” plus your tip to 847411; or through submitting an anonymous tip online.

