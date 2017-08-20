501.5
Housing a top priority for California lawmakers after recess

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 10:47 am 08/20/2017 10:47am
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Addressing California’s housing shortage will be a top priority for state lawmakers when they return from their summer recess Monday.

Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders have promised to tackle California’s affordable housing crisis in their final weeks of work this year by pushing a package that includes regulatory reforms and money for low-income housing. But affordable housing advocates say some moderate Assembly Democrats are resisting a new fee on real estate transaction documents that’s part of the deal.

There’s widespread agreement that a variety of solutions are needed to address the housing shortage.

Lawmakers were still discussing more than a dozen bills the week before they returned from recess.

Votes on the measures could come as soon as this week. Lawmakers’ opportunity to pass legislation this year ends Sept. 15, when they leave for another recess.

