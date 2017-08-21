501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Home Depot goes solar…

Home Depot goes solar in DC, Maryland

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh August 21, 2017 3:27 pm 08/21/2017 03:27pm
Share
Rooftop solar farms at Home Depot stores are expected to cut local utility demand by about one-third. (Courtesy Home Depot)

WASHINGTON — Home Depot will install solar panels on store rooftops in the District and five states, including Maryland, a move that will cut local utility demand by about a third.

General Electric solar division Current and Tesla Inc. will install the solar panels on rooftops at 50 Home Depot locations, creating what it calls mini solar farms out of unused rooftops.

Financial terms of the purchase agreements with GE and Tesla weren’t disclosed.

The solar systems will reduce the retailer’s electricity grid at stores where they are installed by 30 to 35 percent a year, the equivalent of powering 2,300 average U.S. homes for a year.

In addition to the District and Maryland, installations will also be made at stores in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and California.

A total of 16 stores in Maryland and the District will be part of the initial solar project.

Home Depot is aiming for an alternative and renewable energy footprint of 135 megawatts by 2020.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance home depot jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Maryland News solar farms Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people will watch the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?