DC area dominates list of fastest-growing companies

WASHINGTON — The 2017 Inc. 5000 List, which ranks the nation’s fastest growing companies, is dominated by D.C.-area companies again this year.

By metro area, Washington ranks No. 2 this year for the number of companies on the list — 324 of them — just behind New York and its 355 companies on the list, and just ahead of Los Angeles, which has 296 companies on this year’s list.

Additionally, 35 D.C.-area companies make the top 500 on the list this year.

The Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies is based on three-year revenue growth. The companies must be privately held, for profit and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

The highest-ranked Washington company is Vienna, Virginia-based DGC International, an intelligence and logistics company for both the military and federal agencies.

DGC ranks No. 20, with three-year revenue growth of 10,999 percent. The company had $32.9 million in 2016 revenue, even though it has just 10 employees.

Woodbridge, Virginia-based program management and engineering firm TechAnax ranks No. 29 on this year’s list, with three-year revenue growth of 9,119 percent, $15.1 million in 2016 revenue and a total of 12 employees.

Springfield, Virginia-based Interactive Government Holdings, which provides program and grant management, and veteran employment reintegration programs for government agencies, ranks No. 36, with three-year revenue growth of 7,024 percent, 2016 revenue of $15.3 million and 150 employees.

Fairfax County accounted for more than one-third of the D.C.-area companies on the list — 132 of them — giving Fairfax County more Inc. 5000 companies this year than San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Denver or Portland, Oregon, metro areas.

You can see all 324 Washington area companies on the new Inc. 5000 list and their three-year revenue growth here, and search list by metro.

