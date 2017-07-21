Virginia, Maryland unemployment falls

WASHINGTON — Unemployment rates in Virginia and Maryland both fell in June, and both states posted healthy job gains.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says the jobless rate in Virginia was 3.7 percent last month, down from 3.8 percent in May. Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent, from 4.2 percent.

Maryland gained 13,300 jobs in June, while Virginia’s labor force increased by just over 7,800.

Colorado and North Dakota tied for the lowest state unemployment number in June, at just 2.3 percent.

Alaska had the highest state unemployment rate, at 6.8 percent last month.

