JBG’s new HQ will share building with Bethesda Dean & DeLuca

WASHINGTON — The JBG Companies, in the process of merging with Vornado Realty’s Charles E. Smith commercial real estate business, will move from its Chevy Chase headquarters to downtown Bethesda after the merger is complete, occupying a building that will be home to a new Bethesda Dean & DeLuca.

JBG Smith will be headquartered at 4747 Bethesda Ave., a trophy office building being developed by JBG and expected to be done in the third quarter of 2019. The building site is at Woodmont and Bethesda avenues.

JBG Smith will occupy the lower floors of the building. It will relocate from its current Chevy Chase headquarters, at 4445 Willard Ave.

Dean & DeLuca announced last fall that it would open its second Washington area store at 4747 Bethesda Ave., as part of the surrounding Bethesda Row. Its other store is in Georgetown.

When Vornado’s spinoff merger of Charles E. Smith is complete, JBG Smith will be the largest publicly traded real estate company in the Washington region.

