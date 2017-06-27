Melwood, Linden merge, create one of DC’s biggest nonprofits

WASHINGTON — Melwood and Linden Resources, both nonprofits focused on jobs and services for people with disabilities, are merging, creating one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in the mid-Atlantic and one of the D.C. area’s largest nonprofits.

The affiliated organizations have more than 2,000 employees combined, $100 million in annual revenue and serve more than 2,500 people with disabilities each year in the D.C. metropolitan area.

The merger is effective July 1.

Melwood, founded in Upper Marlboro, Maryland in 1963, creates jobs for people with disabilities through a range of services to both government agencies and private companies.

Linden has provided meaningful employment opportunities and innovative services for people with disabilities in Northern Virginia since 1959.

“Melwood has always had an excellent working relationship with Linden, and we both realized that our organizations share core values and missions,” said Melwood CEO Cari DeSantis.

“For the past year, we’ve examined our operations to determine how to ensure our trusted services continue for years to come,” said Linden CEO Linda Chandler. “I believe that by joining forces with Melwood and by leveraging our collective resources, we’ll make an even bigger impact on our community and the people we serve.”

Melwood’s headquarters are in Upper Marlboro. Linden Resources is in Arlington, Virginia. The merged nonprofits will keep both locations, and there will be no layoffs.

