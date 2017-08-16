Baltimore removes Confederate monuments early Wednesday morning

WASHINGTON — Crews in Baltimore removed various Confederate monuments around the city during the overnight hours of Wednesday morning.

On Aug. 14, the Baltimore City Council voted unanimously to deconstruct all four monuments that showcased Confederate history in the city citing the violence in Charlottesville the previous weekend.

The Baltimore Sun reported more than 1,000 people marched through the streets of Baltimore on Sunday to demand the monuments be removed. It was one of several rallies held across Maryland.

On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called for the immediate removal of the statute of Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney from the State House in Annapolis.

Taney wrote the Dred Scott decision, which upheld slavery and denied citizenship to black people.

This is a developing story.

