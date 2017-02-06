Baltimore council members relaunch $15 minimum wage effort

BALTIMORE (AP) — City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young is joining a coalition of council members pushing for a $15 hourly minimum wage in Baltimore.

Media outlets report that legislation is expected to be introduced Monday evening.

Maryland’s current minimum wage is $8.75 and the city would follow the state’s minimum wage schedule until 2018, when it reaches $10.10.

Under the proposal, hourly pay in Baltimore would continue to increase incrementally to $15 in 2022. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees would have until 2026 to reach that level.

Young, who previously opposed raising the minimum wage beyond $11.50, says the bill is a compromise that follows Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke’s efforts last year to increase wages.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has said she prefers a “consistent” minimum wage across the state.