3:04 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore council members relaunch…

Baltimore council members relaunch $15 minimum wage effort

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 1:28 pm 02/06/2017 01:28pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young is joining a coalition of council members pushing for a $15 hourly minimum wage in Baltimore.

Media outlets report that legislation is expected to be introduced Monday evening.

Maryland’s current minimum wage is $8.75 and the city would follow the state’s minimum wage schedule until 2018, when it reaches $10.10.

Under the proposal, hourly pay in Baltimore would continue to increase incrementally to $15 in 2022. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees would have until 2026 to reach that level.

Young, who previously opposed raising the minimum wage beyond $11.50, says the bill is a compromise that follows Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke’s efforts last year to increase wages.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has said she prefers a “consistent” minimum wage across the state.

Topics:
$15 hourly minimum wage Baltimore council members Baltimore minimum wage Baltimore, MD News City Council President Bernard "Jack" Young Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Maryland News Money News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore council members relaunch…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Baltimore, MD News