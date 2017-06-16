House GOP Whip Scalise remains in critical condition, hospital says

WASHINGTON — The D.C. hospital treating House GOP Whip Steve Scalise who was shot by an assault rifle-wielding gunman as Republican lawmakers practiced for a charity baseball game this week says the congressman’s condition is improving but he remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Scalise, who was shot in the hip, has undergone numerous operations at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, since he was hospitalized there Wednesday morning, and will require more, said Dr. Jack Salva, head of trauma at MedStar.

Salva said he expects Scalise to remain in the hospital for a considerable length of time, presumably weeks.

Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, who was shot in the ankle during a gunfight with the shooter, remained at MedStar in good condition and “in good spirits,” Salva said.

