WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

Courtesy NBC Washington

National Zoo's panda Bao Bao departs for China

After a police escort and a flurry of photos, the National Zoo's giant panda Bao Bao and her special cargo flight have departed from Dulles International Airport and are now bound for Chengdu, China.

Sprawl & Crawl

Portal will ease longstanding DC traffic snarl

A tunnel expected to open in mid-April will eliminate a convoluted merge in the center of the District. Find out where it is.

Living

Carpool served up camaraderie for 2 decades

Looking for a watering hole with Budweiser and bartender who knows your name? That's what's on the menu at Carpool for a few more weeks.

Lean Plate Club

New fad arriving at a gym near you

The latest exercise craze triggers 95 percent of the body's muscles and could offer a low-impact exercise option for the elderly or the disabled. See what the buzz is about.