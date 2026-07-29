Kinross Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $844.2 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $844.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KGC

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