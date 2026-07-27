Astrazeneca: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.51 billion. The…

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.51 billion.

The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.63 per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $15.38 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.31 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have declined roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

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