NCino: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.1 million.…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $5.1 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $161 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, nCino said it expects revenue in the range of $161.3 million to $163.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $644 million to $647 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO

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