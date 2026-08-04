K12: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $81.4 million in its…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $81.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.12 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $636.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $623.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $338.2 million, or $7.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.52 billion.

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