Yum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $853 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $853 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $3.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUM

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