Virtus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Thursday reported net income of $45.3…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Thursday reported net income of $45.3 million in its second quarter.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $6.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.54 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $201.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $183.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTS

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