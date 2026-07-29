Everforth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Everforth, Inc. (EFOR) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.2…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Everforth, Inc. (EFOR) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.2 million in its second quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Everforth expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $994 million to $1.02 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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