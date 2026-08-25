Zoom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.54 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $5.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zoom said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.08 to $6.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZM

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