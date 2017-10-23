I-95 Express Lanes extension to open ahead of schedule

WASHINGTON — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that an extension of the express lanes on Interstate 95 in Stafford County will open ahead of schedule later this month.

On the afternoon of Oct. 31, southbound commuters on the I-95 Express Lanes will be able to drive two miles deeper in Stafford County when a new section of the reversible road is scheduled to open, VDOT says. Southbound afternoon drivers will be able to drive past Route 610 in the Express Lanes and merge onto the left side of the mainline about a mile south of Route 610.

Drivers will still be able to use the southbound flyover before Garrisonville to exit the express lanes.

The lanes will reverse as usual during the overnight hours and by early Wednesday morning, northbound drivers will be able to access the lanes at a new left on-ramp past Route 630. Northbound drivers will have a couple of chances to enter the lanes from the left side of the highway after the new slip ramp opens.

The rules for the all-electronic facility remain the same — all drivers in the lanes are required to have an E-ZPass. Tolls are dynamic and hinge on travel volume. Carpools equipped with an E-ZPass Flex are still allowed to travel for free.

Around 146,000 vehicles a day travel I-95 near Garrisonville Road, according to recent VDOT traffic counts. Long volume delays and high tolls have occurred at times, particularly on getaway travel days and summer Fridays, at the southern end of the facility.

Construction on the express lanes began last summer.

A separate project to convert the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes to toll lanes on Interstate 395 is underway. The reversible highway, along with the I-95 Express Lanes, will operated by TransUrban as one facility.

