How the YMCA is helping families in DC’s Wards 7 and 8

The food system is complicated. Many families living in DC’s Wards 7 and 8 lack consistent access to affordable, healthy food. These communities suffer from the highest rates of obesity, diabetes, and food insecurity. Meanwhile, the family farms producing these healthy foods struggle to reach these markets and make ends meet. Both communities deserve better.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, in partnership with the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, 4P Foods, and Community Foodworks is working to address the problems.

Our Community Food initiatives aims to increase the health outcomes and food access of Wards 7 and 8 residents, improve economic stability of small and mid-Atlantic farmers, and build community around healthy eating. We believe that by working together as a team, we can make a difference.

Our approach to tackling these problems rests on three pillars: culinary education, community building, and food distribution.

Culinary and nutrition education: We teach three series of successive, evidence-based cooking classes for parents and children. Our total program is sixteen weeks, and participants learn everything from the basics of nutrition and cooking, to meal-preparation and intuitive cooking. Using the American Heart Association’s Simple Cooking with Heart curriculum, the goal of these classes is to increase confidence in the kitchen and increase nutritional knowledge. Additionally, participants leave each class with a bag of groceries to replicate lessons at home. Community building: We believe that the success of our program is built on relationships because we know that that the most impactful and effective programs are those that are participant-designed. We host First Friday monthly community dinners – free for anyone to join – because we know that breaking bread with our neighbors and friends is just as important as teaching nutrition. From these, we’ve seen strangers turn into friends and friendships build a community. Food distribution: We know that providing education without access to food is not impactful. By building a year-round weekly farm-stand, we provide convenient access to local, healthy food for residents and revenue for farmers. Farmers that we purchase from receive an average of 60% of every food dollar, unlike the average US farmer who receives about 15 cents for every food farmer.

By partnering with food distributors, we believe that the Y can help create a more equitable food system. Serving as the conduit between food insecure families and regional farmers, two communities who have historically never been connected are able to move forward together.

The program is made available through funding from the United States Department of Agriculture and the American Heart Association.