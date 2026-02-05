Photos of Cubans getting by without power as outages persist and tensions with US escalate

SANTA CRUZ DEL NORTE, Cuba (AP) — Much of Cuba remains hit with constant power outages, stemming from aging infrastructure…

SANTA CRUZ DEL NORTE, Cuba (AP) — Much of Cuba remains hit with constant power outages, stemming from aging infrastructure and fuel shortages at power plants. Uncertainty looms over potential aid from Russia or Mexico, after the U.S. attacked Venezuela, disrupting oil shipments. As families cope with long blackouts, food scarcity and difficult choices, some continue to find small moments of joy amid worsening conditions.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.