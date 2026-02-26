Nordic American Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.1 million in its fourth…

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Thursday reported earnings of $11.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton Hm12, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The tanker company posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.3 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $182.5 million.

