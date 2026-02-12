Credicorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $468.8 million.

The bank, based in La Molina, Bermuda, said it had earnings of $5.88 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.61 per share.

The Peruvian finance company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.8 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.94 billion, or $24.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.55 billion.

Credicorp shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $341.05, a climb of 85% in the last 12 months.

