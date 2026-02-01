Bus crashes in wet conditions in southern Turkey, killing 9

ISTANBUL (AP) — A intercity bus rolled off a road in southern Turkey’s Antalya province on Sunday, killing nine people,…

ISTANBUL (AP) — A intercity bus rolled off a road in southern Turkey’s Antalya province on Sunday, killing nine people, a senior official said.

Images on state broadcaster TRT showed the vehicle lying on its side on an embankment on a highway slip road in Dosemealti, a district to the northwest of Antalya city center.

Provincial Gov. Hulusi Sahin said 21 people were injured, seven of whom suffered critical wounds such as severed limbs. The driver was among the fatalities. The DHA news agency reported that some passengers were thrown from the bus, which had traveled overnight from Tekirdag in Turkey’s northwest.

Antalya, a popular tourist destination on the Mediterranean, has been hit by heavy rain in recent days. “The ground was wet and there was also fog in the area. It’s not a place to speed, but it seems the bus was speeding,” Sahin told TRT.

The same day, seven people died in a head-on car collision in Burdur, some 65 kilometers (40 miles) north of Dosemealti.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to social media to lament a “traffic culture” that saw 6,351 people die on Turkey’s roads in 2024 and outline existing proposals to tighten traffic laws.

