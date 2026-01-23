Swiss court orders release on bail of bar owner in probe of fatal New Year’s fire

GENEVA (AP) — A court on Friday ordered the release on bail of one of the owners of the Swiss…

GENEVA (AP) — A court on Friday ordered the release on bail of one of the owners of the Swiss bar where a fire broke out during a New Year’s celebration, killing 40 people and injuring more than 100.

The court of compulsory measures in the southwestern Valais region on Jan. 12 ordered three months of pretrial detention for Jacques Moretti over the fire in the early hours of Jan. 1 at Le Constellation bar in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana, but said it was inclined to lift the detention if suitable “security measures” were arranged.

On Friday, the court said it had lifted the detention order and instead imposed other measures to counter a “flight risk.” Those include obligations to stay in Switzerland, deposit his identity documents with prosecutors and report to police every day. The court set a bail of 200,000 francs ($252,000), which was paid.

Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the owners — Moretti and his wife, Jessica Moretti — who are suspected of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing a fire by negligence.

Lawyers for the couple said in a statement Friday that they will continue to respond to all requests from authorities and “their constant thoughts remain with the victims of this tragedy.”

Investigators believe that sparkling candles ignited the fire when they came too close to the ceiling, which was outfitted with soundproofing material. They are looking into whether the material conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar.

Local authorities have said that fire safety inspections of the bar hadn’t been carried out since 2019.

