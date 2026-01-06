Earthquake shakes western Japan but causes no major damage or tsunami

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake shook western Japan on Tuesday, but no major damage or life-threatening injuries were reported.…

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake shook western Japan on Tuesday, but no major damage or life-threatening injuries were reported.

The magnitude 6.4 quake struck in Shimane prefecture in northwestern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no risk of a tsunami from the inland quake centered about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) deep.

The prefectural capital of Matsue and nearby cities, including some in neighboring Tottori prefecture, were among the most strongly shaken.

Local fire departments received several reports of minor injuries, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended or delayed in the region.

JMA officials cautioned residents that subsequent powerful quakes were possible for about a week.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at the Shimame nuclear power plant and a related facility in the region.

Japan is on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the area of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean that is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone areas.

