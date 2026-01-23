Police seek man wanted in fatal shootings of 3 in small Australian town

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police urged people in a small Australian town to stay indoors Friday as they looked for…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police urged people in a small Australian town to stay indoors Friday as they looked for the man suspected of killing three people in a domestic violence-related shooting.

Julian Ingram, 37, was out on bail after being charged with domestic violence-related crimes, and a restraining order had been issued in December to protect one of the victims in Thursday’s shooting, Sophie Quinn, who was 25 and pregnant.

The others shot to death in the isolated town of Lake Cargelligo in New South Wales state were Quinn’s friend, John Harris, 32, and her aunt, Nerida Quinn, 50. A 19-year-old man who also was shot was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Ingram had a long criminal history including domestic violence and police had checked on him multiple times while he was out on bail, state Police Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland said. “In the time that he has been on bail, he has complied with every condition,” he told reporters in Lake Cargelligo.

More than 100 police as well as army personnel were deployed to find Ingram, and the town’s 1,100 residents were urged to stay indoors and report anything suspicious. Streets of the town were deserted Friday, many homes had their curtains drawn and shops were closed.

Police are working to understand how Ingram, also known as Julian Pierpoint, obtained the weapon without having a state firearms license.

The shooting came on the National Day of Mourning for the 15 people killed in a shooting on Sydney’s Bondi Beach in December. Authorities have said the two Sydney gunmen were inspired by the Islamic State group to carry out Australia’s worst mass shooting since 1996.

The Australian Parliament on Tuesday passed new gun restrictions in response to the shooting.

