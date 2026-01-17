Photos show Syrians returning home following clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters

ALEPPO, Syria (AP) — Displaced Syrians returned to the city of Aleppo after clashes between government forces and the U.S.-backed…

ALEPPO, Syria (AP) — Displaced Syrians returned to the city of Aleppo after clashes between government forces and the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces earlier this month forced them to move to neighboring towns.

On Saturday, Syrian government troops moved into two northern towns after Kurdish-led forces pulled back in an effort to avoid further clashes.

