Photos show Syrians returning home following clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters

The Associated Press

January 17, 2026, 7:41 AM

ALEPPO, Syria (AP) — Displaced Syrians returned to the city of Aleppo after clashes between government forces and the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces earlier this month forced them to move to neighboring towns.

On Saturday, Syrian government troops moved into two northern towns after Kurdish-led forces pulled back in an effort to avoid further clashes.

