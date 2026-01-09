Photos show relatives waiting outside prisons as Venezuela frees a handful of detainees

GUATIRE, Venezuela (AP) — Relatives of jailed opposition figures, activists and journalists waited outside Venezuelan prisons as the government began…

GUATIRE, Venezuela (AP) — Relatives of jailed opposition figures, activists and journalists waited outside Venezuelan prisons as the government began releasing a small number of detainees nearly a week after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces.

President Donald Trump said the releases came at Washington’s request and praised the government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.