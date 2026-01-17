Photos show Greenlanders brave near-freezing temperatures to march against Trump’s takeover threats

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Thousands of Greenlanders marched through snow and ice in the capital, Nuuk, to protest U.S. President…

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Thousands of Greenlanders marched through snow and ice in the capital, Nuuk, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threats to take control of the island, chanting “Greenland is not for sale” and waving national flags as they walked to the U.S. Consulate. The demonstration, the largest police say they have ever seen in Nuuk, drew people of all ages and emphasized support for Greenland’s self-governance, culture and future.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

