Live Radio
Home » World News » Photos show Greenlanders brave…

Photos show Greenlanders brave near-freezing temperatures to march against Trump’s takeover threats

The Associated Press

January 17, 2026, 2:14 PM

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Thousands of Greenlanders marched through snow and ice in the capital, Nuuk, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threats to take control of the island, chanting “Greenland is not for sale” and waving national flags as they walked to the U.S. Consulate. The demonstration, the largest police say they have ever seen in Nuuk, drew people of all ages and emphasized support for Greenland’s self-governance, culture and future.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up