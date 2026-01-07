Live Radio
Home » World News » Photos of Greenland as…

Photos of Greenland as Trump says US needs island for Arctic security

The Associated Press

January 7, 2026, 9:04 AM

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Greenland, the self-governing territory of Denmark and part of NATO, sits off the northeastern coast of Canada, with more than two-thirds of its territory lying within the Arctic Circle.

Leaders from several European countries have reaffirmed that Greenland “belongs to its people” after the Trump administration doubled down on its intention to take over the strategic Arctic island.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up