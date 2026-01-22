Nigeria church attackers demand ransoms as search intensifies for over 150 hostages

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen who abducted more than 150 church worshippers in Nigeria’s conflict-hit northwest are demanding 17 motorcycles…

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen who abducted more than 150 church worshippers in Nigeria’s conflict-hit northwest are demanding 17 motorcycles as ransom from families of hostages, residents told The Associated Press on Thursday.

In one of the largest mass abductions targeting religious worship centers in the West African nation in recent months, the attackers on Sunday raided three different churches in Kaduna state’s Kajuru council area, seizing 177 people before 11 managed to escape.

Nigerian security forces have deployed tactical teams in search of the kidnappers, believed to be among the rogue gangs who often carry out kidnappings for ransoms in remote communities with limited state and security presence.

In interviews on Thursday, residents said the attackers contacted families demanding 17 motorcycles — estimated at around $1,000 each or $17,000 in total — to begin negotiations for their release.

“They (abductors) said that they want 17 motorcycles (and) have not told us yet that they need money,” said Ishaku Dan’azumi, the village head of Kurmin Wali.

The kidnappers requested the motorcycles to replace ones they had lost, said Sebastine Barde, president of the Adara Development Association ethnic group in the district.

Gunmen in Nigeria’s conflict hot spots often ride on motorcycles through vast forest reserves that serve as their hideouts, making it easier to evade security forces.

Kaduna Gov. Uba Sani visited the affected areas in Kajuru late Wednesday and said the state is working closely with security agencies to find and rescue the hostages.

“Our administration will continue to pursue peace, security and inclusive development,” he said.

In the past few months, Nigeria has been in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, which has accused the Nigerian government of not protecting Christians in the country’s security crisis, although attacks affect both Christians and Muslims.

The accusation from the U.S. has led to a diplomatic rift between the countries and to the U.S. launching an attack against alleged Islamic State group members on Nigerian territory in December, an operation the Nigerian government said it was aware of.

