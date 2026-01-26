Morocco and Senegal pledge to stay friends and boost trade after Africa Cup soccer tensions

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Refusing to let a tumultuous soccer game strain diplomatic and economic ties, Morocco and Senegal pledged…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Refusing to let a tumultuous soccer game strain diplomatic and economic ties, Morocco and Senegal pledged Monday to give fresh momentum to their relationship and boost trade and investment between the two African nations.

The prime ministers of Morocco and Senegal signed 17 agreements in the Moroccan capital Rabat on increasing investments in sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, fisheries and mining.

The signings came a week after the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final between the two countries that saw Senegalese players walk off the field protesting a penalty and fans trying to storm the field. Rights groups in Morocco described a surge in hate speech following the match, which Senegal won 1-0.

“Those excesses must be understood as emotional outbursts produced by fervor and not as political or cultural rifts,” Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said at the opening of a Moroccan-Senegalese joint commission in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

“The friendship between Morocco and Senegal is stronger than emotions,” Sonko added.

Officials in both countries say the relationship is anchored in strong economic ties.

For Senegal, a heavily indebted West African nation, Morocco is a leading African investor. Senegal is seeking to attract investment from abroad, and Morocco has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Senegal’s banking, energy and agricultural sectors. Morocco is also home to a large Senegalese community.

For Morocco, Senegal is a key export destination. Morocco shipped more than $200 million worth of goods to Senegal in 2024, and has sought to expand its economic and diplomatic footprint across Africa as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its continental influence. The North African kingdom is also home to the influential Tijaniyya Sufi order, whose followers include large numbers of Senegalese disciples.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said the relationship between Morocco and Senegal is based on “solid foundations.” He added that the two countries remain “faithful to the spirit of brotherhood, solidarity and respect.”

