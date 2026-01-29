Starmer and Xi call for deeper UK-China ties as Trump shakes up global relations

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Britain and China called Thursday for a “strategic partnership” to deepen ties between their…

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Britain and China called Thursday for a “strategic partnership” to deepen ties between their nations at a time of growing global turbulence as they sought to thaw relations after years of chill.

Neither Prime Minister Keir Starmer nor President Xi Jinping publicly mentioned Donald Trump, but the U.S. president’s challenge to the post-Cold War order was clearly on their minds.

“In the current turbulent and ever-changing international situation … China and the U.K. need to strengthen dialogue and cooperation to maintain world peace and stability,” Xi told Starmer at the start of their meeting.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said Xi had stressed, without mentioning the U.S. directly, that “major powers” must adhere to international law or the world would regress into a “jungle.”

Starmer said that “working together on issues like climate change, global stability during challenging times for the world is precisely what we should be doing.”

The two leaders met for 80 minutes — double the scheduled time — in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as their nations try to improve ties after several years of acrimony. Relations have deteriorated over allegations of Chinese spying in Britain, China’s support for Russia in Moscow’s war on Ukraine and the crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, the former British colony that was returned to China in 1997.

Starmer is the first British prime minister to visit in eight years.

Xi said that “China-U.K. relations experienced twists and turns in previous years, which was not in the interests of either country.”

Relationship is in ‘a good place’

Starmer’s Downing Street office said Britain wanted “a consistent, long-term, and strategic partnership that will benefit both countries.”

After meeting Xi, Starmer said the leaders had made “really good progress” on a range of issues.

“The relationship is in a good place, a strong place,” the British leader said.

His four-day trip, which is set to include a stop in China’s financial capital, Shanghai, has yielded a raft of business announcements and government agreements, including lower Chinese tariffs on Scotch whisky and 30-day visa-free travel to China for U.K. tourists and business visitors.

Xi appeared to acknowledge the criticism that Starmer has faced for reaching out to China despite national security and human rights concerns. The United Kingdom recently approved controversial plans for a huge Chinese Embassy in London, removing a sticking point in relations but also overriding fears that the “mega-embassy” would make it easier for China to conduct espionage and intimidate dissidents.

“Good things often come with difficulties,” Xi said. “As long as it is the right thing to do in accordance with the fundamental interests of the country and its people, leaders will not shy away from difficulties and will forge ahead bravely.”

Starmer’s visit comes less than two months after a Hong Kong court convicted Jimmy Lai, a former newspaper publisher and British citizen, under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the territory after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Starmer said he raised human rights issues with Xi and the two men had a “respectful discussion.”

Starmer has said he will protect national security while keeping up diplomatic dialogue and economic cooperation with China.

“I made a promise 18 months ago when we were elected into government, that I would make Britain face outward again,” the leader of the center-left Labour Party said. “Because as we all know, events abroad affect everything that happens back in our home countries, from prices on the supermarket shelves to how secure we feel.”

Starmer’s government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised and ease a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households and he sees China as a potential source of growth.

More than 50 U.K. business executives have joined him on the trip, along with the leaders of major cultural organizations, as he seeks to expand opportunities for British companies in China and secure Chinese investment in the U.K.

Among the business deals announced on the trip was a $15 billion investment in China through 2030 by drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Britain is also keen to get more access to the vast Chinese market for U.K. professional and financial services. The two countries agreed to conduct a “feasibility study” as a first step before negotiating a services agreement..

Trump tariffs spur new trade talks

The disruption to global trade under Trump has made expanding trade and investment more imperative for many governments. Vietnam and the European Union upgraded ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership on Thursday, two days after the EU and India announced a free trade agreement.

“At a moment when the international rules-based order is under threat from multiple sides, we need to stand side by side as reliable and predictable partners,” European Council President Antonio Costa said in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Starmer is the fourth leader of a U.S. ally to visit Beijing this month, following those of South Korea, Canada and Finland. The German chancellor is expected to visit next month.

The U.K. leader also met Thursday with Zhao Leji, the chairman of China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, and Premier Li Qiang, who told Starmer his efforts to improve relations had been “widely welcomed” in both countries.

Starmer told the U.K.-China Business Council he was seeking “a more sophisticated relationship fit for these times.”

“I would like to echo a Chinese phrase, which I think captures the essence of what I’m talking about: pursue common goals whilst reserving differences,” he said. “That’s what we are working together to achieve.”

___

Lawless reported from London.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.