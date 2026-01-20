In their words: What the leaders of France, Norway and NATO wrote to Trump

PARIS (AP) — Here, verbatim, are text messages that U.S. President Donald Trump received from French President Emmanuel Macron and…

PARIS (AP) — Here, verbatim, are text messages that U.S. President Donald Trump received from French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of NATO, Mark Rutte, and which he published on Tuesday:

Macron:

“From président Macron to President Trump My friend, We are totally in line on Syria We can do great things on Iran I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us Emmanuel”

Rutte:

“Mr. President, dear Donald — what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can’t wait to see you. Yours, Mark”

—-

Trump also exchanged messages on Sunday with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as follows. The message from Støre was co-signed by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Støre:

“Dear Mr President, dear Donald – on the contact across the Atlantic – on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine — and your tariff announcement yesterday. You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate – so much is happening around us where we need to stand together. We are proposing a call with you later today — with both of us or separately — give us a hint of what you prefer! Best — Alex and Jonas”

Trump:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

