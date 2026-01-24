Hotel fire in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore leaves 3 dead, 8 others injured

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A fire in the basement of a hotel in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Saturday…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A fire in the basement of a hotel in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Saturday killed at least three people and injured eight others, rescue officials said.

About 180 guests and staff were evacuated when the blaze broke out at the Indigo Hotel, the Punjab Emergency Services said in a statement. The search and rescue operation has been completed and the fire extinguished, it added.

Fire officers are investigating whether a gas leak was the cause.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wrote on X that she is personally monitoring the situation following the incident in the Gulberg neighborhood of the city.

A fire last week at a shopping mall in Karachi killed 71 people.

