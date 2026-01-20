Gunmen kill 31 villagers in western Niger, student groups and a resident say

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen attacked a village in western Niger over the weekend, leaving at least 31 people dead,…

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen attacked a village in western Niger over the weekend, leaving at least 31 people dead, student organizations and a resident said Tuesday.

The attack took place Sunday in the commune of Gorouol in the Tillabéri region, according to a joint statement from the Union of Students Originating from the Commune of Gorouol, the Union of Nigerien Students and other student organizations.

“Thirty-one people were executed by lawless individuals, and four others were hospitalized in critical condition,” the statement read. It did not say who was responsible for the attack and no group has claimed responsibility.

Several militant groups that target both civilians and the military operate in Niger, including an Islamic State group affiliate.

Hamidou Amadou, a resident of Gorouol, confirmed to The Associated Press that at least 31 people were killed and blamed the attack on the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara militant group.

The Tillabéri region borders Mali and Burkina Faso — two other countries struggling with escalating insurgency — and has been a hotspot for attacks by extremist groups over the past decade.

The Nigerien military government came to power in 2023 after deposing the country’s democratically elected government, promising to curb the violence. However, data shows the attacks have increased, a trend also seen in Mali and Burkina Faso, where the military seized power in coups.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch from September last year, the Islamic State has stepped up attacks against civilians since March 2025. The rights group documented at least five attacks in Tillabéri, where the militant group reportedly killed “over 127 villagers and Muslim worshippers, and burned and looted dozens of homes.”

