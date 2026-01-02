Fans bring life to the Africa Cup of Nations, in photos

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Fans play a big part in the Africa Cup of Nations. Many wear wigs, face paints…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Fans play a big part in the Africa Cup of Nations. Many wear wigs, face paints and costumes as they support their nation’s team, from the Pharaohs of Egypt to the Atlas Lions of host Morocco. The knockout stage of Africa’s biggest soccer tournament starts Saturday.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

