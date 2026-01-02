Anthony Joshua’s driver charged after deadly crash in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The driver in a deadly car crash that injured heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and killed his…

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The driver in a deadly car crash that injured heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and killed his two friends in Nigeria was charged, the police said on Friday.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged with dangerous and reckless driving in southwestern Ogun state following Monday’s crash, police spokesman Oluseyi Babaseyi said in a statement on Friday.

The vehicle carrying Joshua, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele hit a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which links Ogun state to Lagos.

Kayode has been in custody since Thursday following his release from hospital, and was subsequently granted bail of 5 million naira ($3,480), Babaseyi told the Associated Press.

The defendant was charged on four counts, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care as well as driving without a valid national driver’s license.

“He was remanded pending when he meets his bail condition,” the police spokesman said.

The court case was adjourned to Jan. 20 for trial.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, was released from hospital on Wednesday after sustaining minor injuries in the crash that raised questions about road safety in Nigeria. The boxer was discharged after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home, authorities said.

Joshua has family roots in Nigeria and he briefly attended boarding school there as a child. He also holds Nigerian nationality.

Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, told The AP on Thursday that the boxer will remain in Nigeria.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.