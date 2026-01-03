3 French tourists drown when their boat capsizes in Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Three French tourists drowned in Oman after the boat they were in capsized in…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Three French tourists drowned in Oman after the boat they were in capsized in waters off the sultanate’s capital city of Muscat, police said Tuesday.

The Royal Oman Police said the ship carried 25 French tourists, as well as a tour guide and a boat captain, when it capsized in the Gulf of Oman. It said three tourists died and two suffered minor injuries.

The police said in a short statement that “investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

The French Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the victims’ loved ones, and said in a statement that French consular authorities are working with Oman authorities to support their families. French officials did not provide further information.

Oman, on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, draws tourists from around the world for its diving and natural beauty, though the nation remains overshadowed as a destination by skyscraper-studded Dubai in the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

