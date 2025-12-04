UK sanctions Russia’s GRU spy agency over 2018 nerve agent attack

LONDON (AP) — Britain sanctioned Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency and summoned Moscow’s ambassador on Thursday after an inquiry concluded…

LONDON (AP) — Britain sanctioned Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency and summoned Moscow’s ambassador on Thursday after an inquiry concluded that President Vladimir Putin was responsible for a nerve agent attack on British soil in 2018.

The government said that the GRU was being sanctioned in its entirely for “reckless” acts including the attack in the city of Salisbury that targeted Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer who was imprisoned in Russia in 2006 for spying for Britain. He was released as part of a 2010 spy swap and settled in the U.K.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal became seriously ill in March 2018 after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, which had been smeared on the handle of the ex-spy’s front door. A police officer, Nick Bailey, also was sickened. All three survived.

Three months later, British woman Dawn Sturgess, 44, and her partner Charlie Rowley collapsed after they found a discarded perfume bottle containing Novichok. Sturgess had sprayed the contents of the bottle on her wrist and died days later. Rowley survived.

Moscow has denied any role in the poisonings. In 2018, Putin dismissed Sergei Skripal as “just a scumbag” of no interest to the Kremlin.

Former U.K. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Hughes, who led an inquiry into Sturgess’ death, said that the attempt to kill Sergei Skripal “must have been authorized at the highest level, by President Putin.”

He concluded that Sturgess was “an innocent victim of an attempt by officers of a Russian state organization to conduct an assassination on the streets of Salisbury using a highly toxic nerve agent.”

Sturgess’ family said she died as a “direct result of Russia’s cruel and cynical attempt to assassinate Sergei Skripal.” But they said British authorities’ failure to assess how much threat Skripal was under “put the British public at risk, and led to Dawn’s death.”

“Adequate risk assessment of Skripal was not done, but no protective steps were put in place,” they said in a statement. ”That is a serious concern, for us now, and for the future.”

Britain has charged three alleged GRU agents over the attack on the Skripals, but the U.K. has no extradition agreement with Russia, so there is little prospect of putting them on trial.

Novichok is a class of military-grade nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War. Western weapons experts believe it was only ever manufactured in Russia, though Moscow has said that the U.S., U.K. and other countries have the expertise to make it.

The U.K. sanctions announcement also named eight alleged cyber military intelligence officers for working for the GRU. Britain’s Foreign Office said that they targeted Yulia Skripal with malware five years before the Novichok attack.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Hughes’ findings were evidence of Russia’s “shocking and reckless hostile activity on U.K. soil.”

“It also reinforces why we need to remain vigilant to the ever-prevalent threat that is there from Putin and from Russia,” he said during a visit to an air force base in Scotland alongside the leader of Norway.

Starmer said that “we’ve been discussing with personnel the work that they are doing to keep us safe from Russian threats, particularly in our waters.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.