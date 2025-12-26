Turkish authorities say they have arrested suspected IS member planning New Year’s attacks

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities said Friday that they have apprehended a suspected member of the extremist Islamic State group…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities said Friday that they have apprehended a suspected member of the extremist Islamic State group who was planning attacks on New Year’s celebrations.

State-run Anadolu Agency reported that Ibrahim Burtakucin was captured in a joint operation carried out by police and the National Intelligence Agency in the southeastern city of Malatya.

Security officials told Anadolu that Burtakucin was in contact with many IS sympathizers in Turkey and abroad and was also looking for an opportunity to join the ongoing fighting in conflict zones.

Authorities also seized digital materials and banned publications belonging to IS during the raid of his home.

The arrest was reported a day after Istanbul’s prosecutor’s office said Turkish authorities carried out simultaneous raids in which they detained over a hundred suspected members of the militant Islamic State group who were allegedly planning attacks against Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

