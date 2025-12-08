Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines acquires biggest Czech airline, Smartwings, in a deal worth $180 million

PRAGUE (AP) — Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines said on Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire the biggest Czech airline,…

PRAGUE (AP) — Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines said on Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire the biggest Czech airline, Smartwings, along with its owner, Czech Airlines, from Prague City Air.

Pegasus said the deal, which is worth 154 million euros (almost $180 million) was a “step forward in our continued global growth journey.”

The process of transferring the ownership of Czech Airlines should be completed in 12 months, Smartwings spokeswoman Vladimíra Dufková said.

Smartwings currently operates regular, charter and private flights to some 80 destinations with almost 50 planes. The airline previously negotiated a takeover by Polish national carrier LOT but that fell through over the weekend after Pegasus filed a rival bid.

Pegasus, a low cost carrier, that was established in 1990. It says it operates flights to 153 destinations in 54 countries.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.