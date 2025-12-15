Live Radio
Home » World News » Small plane crashes in…

Small plane crashes in central Mexico, killing at least 7 people, official says

The Associated Press

December 15, 2025, 6:31 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A small plane crashed in central Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing Monday, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández said.

The accident took place in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area three miles (5 kilometers) from the Toluca airport, about 31 miles (50 kilometers) west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco, along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Hernández said the private jet had registered eight passengers and two crew, but hours after the crash only seven bodies had been recovered.

He said the plane had apparently tried to land on a soccer field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire. The crash is under investigation.

San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muñiz told Milenio Television that the fire forced the evacuation of some 130 people in the area.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up