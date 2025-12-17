Live Radio
Home » World News » Photos show Australians mourning…

Photos show Australians mourning the victims of the Hanukkah attack on Bondi Beach

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 11:23 PM

SYDNEY (AP) — Australians grieved, left messages of condolences and lay flowers at a memorial for the 15 people who were killed in a mass shooting attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Jewish mourners gathered for a menorah lighting ceremony at the floral memorial for the victims.

Those killed ranged in age from 10 to 87 years old. They were attending a Hanukkah event at Australia’s most famous beach Sunday when the gunshots rang out.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up