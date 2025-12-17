Photos show Australians mourning the victims of the Hanukkah attack on Bondi Beach

SYDNEY (AP) — Australians grieved, left messages of condolences and lay flowers at a memorial for the 15 people who…

SYDNEY (AP) — Australians grieved, left messages of condolences and lay flowers at a memorial for the 15 people who were killed in a mass shooting attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Jewish mourners gathered for a menorah lighting ceremony at the floral memorial for the victims.

Those killed ranged in age from 10 to 87 years old. They were attending a Hanukkah event at Australia’s most famous beach Sunday when the gunshots rang out.

