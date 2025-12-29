Photos of leisure and commerce along Iran’s Caspian Sea coast

BANDAR ANZALI, Iran (AP) — Life on Iran’s northern coast on the Caspian Sea is a mix of commerce and…

BANDAR ANZALI, Iran (AP) — Life on Iran’s northern coast on the Caspian Sea is a mix of commerce and leisure.

In Bandar Anzali, fish markets draw locals and visitors. People stroll the shoreline and row boats on the Anzali lagoon. Some women go without the hijab, reflecting a more relaxed atmosphere that has emerged in parts of the country in recent years.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.